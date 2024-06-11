Facts

20:00 11.06.2024

Due to war and stress, strokes in Ukraine have 10-15 year younger-onset – Liashko

1 min read
During the war, strokes in Ukraine became 10-15 years "younger," said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

"I can now enter into the discussion and show the figures for the increase in strokes, which is caused precisely by the stressful situations in which we find ourselves. Today we can confirm research from past years that in a country where there is a war, strokes have a 10-15 year younger-onset," he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) in Berlin on Tuesday.

Liashko noted that "a completely different age category gets such diseases."

