Russian troops shelling hospitals – Liashko

Russian troops are shelling hospitals, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on his Facebook page.

"The Russian invaders are shelling hospitals! This is a direct violation of the Geneva Convention by the Russian troops! And this is a shameful and low act of weaklings! Such actions of the invaders pose a direct threat to the life and health of the civilian population and are contrary to the norms of international humanitarian law," Liashko said.

Liashko noted that Ukrainian hospitals and emergency medical teams are on full alert, working in all regions and will provide assistance in any circumstances.

"We will definitely win!" he stressed.