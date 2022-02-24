Facts

19:20 24.02.2022

Russian troops shelling hospitals – Liashko

1 min read
Russian troops shelling hospitals – Liashko

Russian troops are shelling hospitals, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on his Facebook page.

"The Russian invaders are shelling hospitals! This is a direct violation of the Geneva Convention by the Russian troops! And this is a shameful and low act of weaklings! Such actions of the invaders pose a direct threat to the life and health of the civilian population and are contrary to the norms of international humanitarian law," Liashko said.

Liashko noted that Ukrainian hospitals and emergency medical teams are on full alert, working in all regions and will provide assistance in any circumstances.

"We will definitely win!" he stressed.

Tags: #liashko #hospitals
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:40 28.01.2022
Health Ministry expects third less deaths from COVID-19 at Omicron wave peak compared to Delta peak – minister

Health Ministry expects third less deaths from COVID-19 at Omicron wave peak compared to Delta peak – minister

14:29 04.01.2022
Ukraine introduces COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for people over 60 – Liashko

Ukraine introduces COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for people over 60 – Liashko

12:12 26.10.2021
Some 13 regions to reach 'red' level of COVID-19 epidemic danger - Liashko

Some 13 regions to reach 'red' level of COVID-19 epidemic danger - Liashko

11:19 16.09.2021
Ukraine negotiating local content in manufacturing COVID-19 mRNA vaccines – Liashko

Ukraine negotiating local content in manufacturing COVID-19 mRNA vaccines – Liashko

10:06 04.08.2021
Electronic health care system provides digital medical services to over 31 mln Ukrainians – Liashko

Electronic health care system provides digital medical services to over 31 mln Ukrainians – Liashko

16:21 02.08.2021
Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

14:43 31.05.2021
Separate cluster at Presidential University to be dedicated to biotechnology – Liashko

Separate cluster at Presidential University to be dedicated to biotechnology – Liashko

14:39 24.05.2021
Health Minister Liashko plans to keep half of deputies from previous team

Health Minister Liashko plans to keep half of deputies from previous team

11:34 20.05.2021
Liashko to present concept of health care development with separate block on medical insurance

Liashko to present concept of health care development with separate block on medical insurance

11:08 20.05.2021
Liashko: Overcoming coronavirus disease is number one priority for me

Liashko: Overcoming coronavirus disease is number one priority for me

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

New tough painful EU sanctions to be introduced against Russia within 24 hours – Kuleba

G7 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, declare support for Kyiv

LATEST

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

USA NOT TO SEND ITS TROOPS TO UKRAINE - BIDEN

PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN

BIDEN SAYS HE ORDERED POWERFUL NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA, EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

National security services to turn off all state registers until situation in Ukraine stabilizes, number of documents in Diia not to be available - Digital Transformation Ministry

CANADA TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST SOME RUSSIAN BANKS, MINISTERS OF DEFENSE, FINANCE AND JUSTICE, REPS OF RUSSIAN ELITE - TRUDEAU

Britain bans Aeroflot flights - Johnson

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD