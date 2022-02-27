Facts

18:06 27.02.2022

Liashko urges UN to move regional offices of UN agencies from Moscow

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko has urged the UN to move the regional offices of UN agencies from Moscow.

"I call on the WHO to use all its levers and stop all cooperation and exchange of information with the enemies of mankind - the Russian Federation. I call on other UN agencies working in humanitarian area to relocate their regional offices from Moscow. This country cannot simultaneously wage a bloody war and influence regional European humanitarian policies," he wrote on its Facebook page.

