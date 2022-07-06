We should be ready for potential COVID-19 outbreak – Liashko

Ukraine must prepare for the next wave of COVID-19, which is evidenced by an increase in the incidence, Health Minister Viktor Liashko predicts.

"Over the past two months, we have recorded an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus disease. Over the past week, 1,018 cases were registered, the week before there were 943 cases. We see an increase of 12%," he said at a briefing.

Liashko noted that such an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine is in line with the trends currently observed in European countries.

At the same time, the minister stressed that Ukraine has enough test systems for diagnosing COVID-19, drugs for treating patients with coronavirus infection and COVID vaccines.

"The drugs have been distributed to warehouses on the territory of Ukraine in order to deliver them to medical facilities if necessary," he said.

The minister urged Ukrainians who have not completed the full course of vaccination against COVID-19 to get the missing vaccine - the second or booster dose.

He also drew attention to the fact that at present, in Europe, against the backdrop of an increase in the incidence, the number of hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 is not growing, and linked this to the success of the vaccine campaign.