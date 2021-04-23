Facts

10:40 23.04.2021

Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

2 min read
Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian army positions in Donbas have come under three attacks on Friday, but there are no casualties, the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said, adding that 17 attacks were observed and one Ukrainian serviceman was killed on Thursday.

"As of 7:00 on April 23, three ceasefire violations were recorded by the Russian occupation forces ... There are no combat losses among Ukrainian defenders for the current day," the JFO staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Friday.

In particular, the enemy fire from 120-caliber mortars was recorded not far from the village of Novoselivka, and near Avdiyivka from automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

Over the past day, on April 22, 17 violations of the ceasefire were recorded.

In particular, near the villages of Pivdenne and Zaitseve, Russian mercenaries opened fire from 82 and 120 caliber mortars, and near Krasnohorivka - also from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

Not far from the village of Shumy, the enemy fired from an anti-tank missile system and 120-caliber mortars.

Near the settlements of Pisky, Zolote-4, Vodiane and Pavlopil, Ukrainian positions were fired upon from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In the suburbs of the village of Mayorske, the enemy used an anti-tank missile system, anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

"As a result of the shelling attacks of the positions of our units by the armed formations of the Russian Federation, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a shrapnel wound incompatible with life," the report says.

In addition, in the area of the settlements of Krymske and Shumy, two overflights of enemy UAVs "Orlan-10" were recorded crossing the disengagement line.

The enemy's UAVs were suppressed in time by means of electronic warfare.

Tags: #killed #serviceman #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 22.04.2021
Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

18:38 21.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

11:27 14.04.2021
One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:15 13.04.2021
Armed Forces soldier killed in grenade explosion in Donbas, two more wounded – JFO HQ

Armed Forces soldier killed in grenade explosion in Donbas, two more wounded – JFO HQ

18:42 12.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

12:50 12.04.2021
Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group

Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group

14:35 09.04.2021
OSCE SMM unable to determine type of ammunition which killed 5-year-old boy in occupied village of Oleksandrivske

OSCE SMM unable to determine type of ammunition which killed 5-year-old boy in occupied village of Oleksandrivske

12:16 09.04.2021
U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

09:41 08.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

09:17 07.04.2021
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives 2nd batch of coronavirus vaccine, over 367,000 doses - Health Ministry

Russian forces returning to base after exercise in Crimea

Ukraine reports 14,277 new cases of COVID-19, 434 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

Amsterdam Court of Appeal considering Ukraine's claim in 'Scythian gold' case

LATEST

Additional quarantine restrictions for Easter not planned yet - Stepanov

Ukraine receives 2nd batch of coronavirus vaccine, over 367,000 doses - Health Ministry

Kyiv has legal prerequisites for purchasing vaccine directly from manufacturer - Dpty Head of Kyiv City State Administration

Russian forces returning to base after exercise in Crimea

Ukraine reports 14,277 new cases of COVID-19, 434 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

Ambassador Korniychuk: work on receiving Covid-19 vaccines in Ukraine is one of the Embassy's priorities

Amsterdam Court of Appeal considering Ukraine's claim in 'Scythian gold' case

G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD