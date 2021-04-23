Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian army positions in Donbas have come under three attacks on Friday, but there are no casualties, the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said, adding that 17 attacks were observed and one Ukrainian serviceman was killed on Thursday.

"As of 7:00 on April 23, three ceasefire violations were recorded by the Russian occupation forces ... There are no combat losses among Ukrainian defenders for the current day," the JFO staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Friday.

In particular, the enemy fire from 120-caliber mortars was recorded not far from the village of Novoselivka, and near Avdiyivka from automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

Over the past day, on April 22, 17 violations of the ceasefire were recorded.

In particular, near the villages of Pivdenne and Zaitseve, Russian mercenaries opened fire from 82 and 120 caliber mortars, and near Krasnohorivka - also from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

Not far from the village of Shumy, the enemy fired from an anti-tank missile system and 120-caliber mortars.

Near the settlements of Pisky, Zolote-4, Vodiane and Pavlopil, Ukrainian positions were fired upon from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In the suburbs of the village of Mayorske, the enemy used an anti-tank missile system, anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

"As a result of the shelling attacks of the positions of our units by the armed formations of the Russian Federation, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a shrapnel wound incompatible with life," the report says.

In addition, in the area of the settlements of Krymske and Shumy, two overflights of enemy UAVs "Orlan-10" were recorded crossing the disengagement line.

The enemy's UAVs were suppressed in time by means of electronic warfare.