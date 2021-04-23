Additional quarantine restrictions for Easter not planned yet - Stepanov

The introduction of additional quarantine restrictions in Ukraine during the Easter period is not yet planned, since the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the country has stabilized, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

"We are not planning any additional restrictions for Easter. I understand how important it is for Ukrainians to celebrate this glorious day according to traditions. And for me it is important that these celebrations are held in compliance with all safety rules," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He said that despite the fact that the peak of the pandemic has passed and "even the capital is likely to enter the 'yellow zone' after April 30 - it is too early to relax."

"I do not want that immediately after the holidays we had a surge in morbidity again. Therefore, I urge Ukrainians to continue adhering to the established anti-epidemic rules, wearing masks correctly, because this is not an amulet - it will not protect you in your pocket," the minister said.

He also urged Ukrainians to avoid crowds and celebrate in a close family circle, and the church to create all conditions for worshipers to visit churches safely.

"Remember that COVID is an atheist, there are no holidays for him, do not give him a reason to overshadow the bright Resurrection of Christ," Stepanov said.