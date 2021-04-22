Facts

09:58 22.04.2021

Markarova: U.S. Senate Committee advances bill to increase annual military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln

1 min read
The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee unanimously adopted a bipartisan Ukraine Security Partnership Act, which increases annual U.S. military aid to Ukraine by $300 million, including lethal weapons, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"This bill is extremely important and timely in the context of the escalation of Russia's aggressive behavior towards Ukraine and the buildup of the military presence on the border and in the occupied Crimea," Markarova wrote on Facebook.

She said that now Ukraine expects the rapid adoption of the bill by the U.S. Congress.

