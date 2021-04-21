Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Concerning the Improvement of Certain Issues of Military Duty and Military Record Keeping No. 1357-IX, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on March 30, 2021 at the initiative of the head of state, the press service of the President's Office reports.

"This document improves the requirements for manning the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations with reservists (military-trained persons with combat experience) in a special period without announcing mobilization. This will make it possible to quickly equip the military units of all the defense forces of the state with reservists, which will significantly increase their combat capability during a military aggression, as well as rapidly increase the combat potential of the defense forces and allow timely response to sudden threats to national security," the statement on the website of the President's Office said on Wednesday morning.

The president's office reported that the law introduces a new type of military service - military service for the conscription of persons from among the reservists in a special period.

"So, in a special period, citizens who have entered into contracts for service in the military reserve and/or enrolled in the military operational reserve will be called up for military service. The decision to conduct such a call will be made by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the proposal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The decision will determine the categories of reservists who will need to be called up, tasks, volumes, terms and procedure for the call and the like," the message said.

The law of Ukraine signed by the president is reforming the military accounting system and the activities of local military command and control bodies, based on European principles and approaches.

"In particular, it is planned to create territorial centers of recruitment and social support on the basis of military registration and enlistment offices; streamlining the issues of military registration of conscripts and reservists. The procedure for the implementation of military registration of reservists is being improved, including with the help of the automated information and telecommunication system Oberig (Unified State Register of conscripts, liable for military service and reservists)," the President's Office said.

As reported, on March 30, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the creation of territorial recruitment and social support centers on the basis of military enlistment offices (bill No. 3553), which will allow reservists to be recruited within 24 hours in a special period without announcing mobilization.

As previously explained by head of the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavytnevych, the law concerns the introduction of a new type of service, which provides for contracts with reservists of the operational reserve [in a special period], allows to involve the already existing reserve promptly within 24 hours, in case of an aggravation of the situation at the frontline or violation of state borders. The reserve will include a small group of citizens who have already served and have combat experience.