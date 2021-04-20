Facts

10:13 20.04.2021

New Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova flies to United States

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova flew to Washington to start work as part of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.

"For the first time since 1999 I am going to board an airplane with one way ticket. From today 24/7 in the ranks of the diplomatic team Ukraine," Markarova wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the appointment of former Minister of Finance Markarova as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States on February 25.

