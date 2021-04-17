Facts

15:32 17.04.2021

Some 1,112 new cases of COVID-19, some 51 people die in Kyiv per day

1 min read
Over the past day, 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Kyiv, 51 people have died, 533 recovered, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Some 1,112 confirmed cases of coronavirus per day in the capital. Some 51 people died. In total, during the pandemic in the city there were 4,172 deaths from the virus. And today there are 184,412 confirmed cases of the disease," Klitschko wrote in his Telegram channel.

Sick are 654 women, 421 men, 21 girls from one month to 17 years old and 16 boys from nine days to 17 years old.

Some 142 patients with coronavirus, as well as 409 patients with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia were hospitalized in the capital.

Some 533 people recovered over the past day. In total, 114,929 people from Kyiv have overcome the coronavirus.

"Most cases of the disease were found in Darnytsky district - 201, in Dniprovsky district - 181 and in Desniansky district - 172 cases," Klitschko said.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv
