17:52 15.04.2021

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

NATO Allies support and stand in solidarity with the United States, following its April 15 announcement of actions to respond to "Russia's destabilizing activities," the North Atlantic Alliance said in a statement on Thursday.

"Russia continues to demonstrate a sustained pattern of destabilising behaviour, including its violations of Ukraine's and Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, andcontinued violation, non-implementation, and circumvention of numerous international obligations and commitments, including the Budapest Memorandum," the statement said.

