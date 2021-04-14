Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

Passenger air transportation is planned to be resumed in Zakarpattia region, the head of the Zakarpattia department of the Servant of the People party, MP Mykola Tyschenko has said.

"We have finally reached an agreement with Windrose and ... I want to tell you the good news: we are resuming passenger air transportation in Zakarpattia," he said during a briefing.

At the same time, the parliamentarian recalled that in 2019, air traffic was restored for a short time, but due to the fact that it turned out to be economically unprofitable, the transportation stopped.

Windrose Director Volodymyr Kamenchuk, in turn, informed that the airline plans to start operating regular flights on the Kyiv-Uzhgorod-Kyiv route from June 1.

"The flight will be operated three times a week. The increase in frequency will depend on passenger traffic. We hope it will increase daily," he said.

Kamenchuk also stressed that Windrose is interested in the development of Uzhgorod airport as a potential air hub in Western Ukraine, therefore, intends to take part in training young specialists.