Zelenskyy instructs Syrsky to consider appointment of Brigadier General Holubtsov as dpty AFU commander

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksnadr Syrsky, to talk with Brigadier General Serhiy Holubtsov and consider his appointment as Deputy Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“I also just spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – we must strengthen our Air Force, particularly its aviation component – our military aviation. I instructed the Commander-in-Chief to discuss this with Brigadier General Serhiy Holubtsov and report back on a possible personnel change in the Air Force, including the consideration of appointing General Holubtsov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video address Thursday.