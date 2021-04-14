Cabinet allocates UAH 9.9 mln of one-time assistance to victims' families, disabled ATO participants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 9.9 million to provide one-time financial assistance to family members of four dead servicemen and nine servicemen who received disabilities while participating in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in Donbas.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Family members of the killed servicemen will receive assistance in the amount of 750 living wages for able-bodied persons on the date of death, and those who received disabilities, depending on the group - from 250 to 400 living wages.

Those who received I group of disability will be paid 400 living wages for the able-bodied, II group - 300 living wages, and III group - 250 living wages.