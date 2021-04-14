Facts

14:46 14.04.2021

Cabinet allocates UAH 9.9 mln of one-time assistance to victims' families, disabled ATO participants

1 min read
Cabinet allocates UAH 9.9 mln of one-time assistance to victims' families, disabled ATO participants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 9.9 million to provide one-time financial assistance to family members of four dead servicemen and nine servicemen who received disabilities while participating in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in Donbas.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Family members of the killed servicemen will receive assistance in the amount of 750 living wages for able-bodied persons on the date of death, and those who received disabilities, depending on the group - from 250 to 400 living wages.

Those who received I group of disability will be paid 400 living wages for the able-bodied, II group - 300 living wages, and III group - 250 living wages.

Tags: #ato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:44 23.12.2020
Cabinet allocates UAH 10.1 mln of one off payment to families of deceased, disabled ATO participants

Cabinet allocates UAH 10.1 mln of one off payment to families of deceased, disabled ATO participants

10:06 27.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

18:49 17.12.2019
ATO participants may be involved in territorial defense forces – SBU chief

ATO participants may be involved in territorial defense forces – SBU chief

14:19 22.08.2019
Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

16:30 14.08.2019
Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

18:05 10.07.2019
SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

16:25 22.06.2019
State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

14:08 14.11.2018
Cabinet of Ministers establishes State Service for Veterans Affairs

Cabinet of Ministers establishes State Service for Veterans Affairs

10:01 25.10.2018
Nine ATO participants to represent Ukraine in U.S. Marine Corps marathon this year - General Staff

Nine ATO participants to represent Ukraine in U.S. Marine Corps marathon this year - General Staff

12:42 02.10.2018
Rada intends to simplify procedure for granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreign ATO participants

Rada intends to simplify procedure for granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreign ATO participants

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Russia undermined capabilities of Ukrainian security services long before 2014 – Minister for Veterans Affairs

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

Common civic identity of all Ukrainians to allow return of our people – Laputina

One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Cabinet approves 2020 report on govt activities – PM

Ukroboronprom ready to double production of weapons due to escalation from Russia

Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff creates unit to manage defense resources

Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

Blinken, NATO Secretary General discuss need for Russia to cease its buildup along Ukraine's borders – State Department

Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Lithuania seeking ways to help Ukraine amid escalation coming from Russia – President

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD