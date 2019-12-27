Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law on amendments into law of Ukraine "On temporary measures for the period of the anti-terrorist operation" on the rules of issuance of the identity and citizenship documents No. 371-IX that Verkhovna Rada adopted on December 12, 2019.

This document regulates the issuance of the identity and citizenship authorization documents to citizens living in the ATO (anti-terrorist operation)/JFO (Joint Forces Operation) zone or moved from such a zone during the ATO.

According to the document, the identity and citizenship authorization documents for the citizens living in the area of the ATO/JFO in Donetsk and Luhansk regions are issued by the central executive body that implements state policy in the field of migration (immigration and emigration), at the place appeals of a person or his legal representative to authorized bodies exercising their powers in the ATO/JFO areas.

The central executive authority that implements the state policy in the field of migration (immigration and emigration) prepare such documents for citizens, who have moved from the area of ATO/JFO, at the actual place of their residence or stay.

Citizens, who live or lived in the area of the ATO/JFO, can use information from the State Register of Voters to enter information about the place of residence into the identification and citizenship of Ukraine authorization documents.