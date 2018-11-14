Facts

14:08 14.11.2018

Cabinet of Ministers establishes State Service for Veterans Affairs

1 min read
Cabinet of Ministers establishes State Service for Veterans Affairs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established the State Service of Ukraine for Veterans' Affairs, having liquidated the State Service of Ukraine for the affairs of war veterans and participants of the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation).

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting on Wednesday. It is noted that the new service will be the legal successor of the liquidated one, and its maximum number of employees is 150 people, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Tags: #veterans #goverment #ato
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Nine ATO participants to represent Ukraine in U.S. Marine Corps marathon this year - General Staff

Rada intends to simplify procedure for granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreign ATO participants

Five suspects in ATO veteran Oleshko murder arrested, other suspects detained - Abroskyn

Poroshenko apologizes to Ukrainians for giving 'excessive expectations' in 2014

Berdiansk court arrests suspect in Oleshko murder for 2 months

Poroshenko signs decree on sports rehabilitation of ATO soldiers

Reformatting ATO to JFO will not affect Minsk talks - Kuchma

SBU cannot reveal whereabouts of Lusvarghi – SBU spokeswoman

Poroshenko states completion of ATO, launch of joint forces operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Thursday midnight

LATEST

New Hungarian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukraine's Deputy FM, discusses schedule of bilateral events

Hungary will continue to attack weaknesses until Kyiv repeals education law – Ukraine's ambassador to NATO

More than 890 prisoners held in occupied Donbas seek transfer to Kyiv-controlled territory

Russia refuses holding TCG extraordinary meeting in connection with fake elections in Donbas

Poroshenko assures hierarchs of UOC (MP) that the state will protect their right to free choice of church jurisdiction

Poroshenko ready for dialogue on creating Ukrainian local church

SAPO drafts notice of suspicion for ex-MP Kriuchkov detained in Germany

Some 40% of respondents support Ukraine's entry into NATO, 36% against

UOC (MP) Episcopal Council ready to meet with Ukrainian President, but in church territory

UIA managers cause damage of UAH 10 mln to Boryspil airport

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD