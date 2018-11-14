Cabinet of Ministers establishes State Service for Veterans Affairs
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established the State Service of Ukraine for Veterans' Affairs, having liquidated the State Service of Ukraine for the affairs of war veterans and participants of the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation).
The corresponding decision was made at a meeting on Wednesday. It is noted that the new service will be the legal successor of the liquidated one, and its maximum number of employees is 150 people, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.