18:49 17.12.2019

ATO participants may be involved in territorial defense forces – SBU chief

One of the options for the reintegration of people who have gone through the ATO (Ant-Terrorist Operation) into society may be attracting them into the forces of territorial defense, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said.

"Members of volunteer battalions and all the military personnel, who were involved in the ATO, are citizens of our country with whom we need to work, communicate," Bakanov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the head of the Ukrainian special services, these people should become "a personnel reserve for changes in the country."

"They have their own value vision of what is happening in Ukraine. They should be actively involved in the life of society. It seems to me that those who fought can no longer betray their country. Or at least this probability is much lower," Bakanov noted.

In this context, the head of the SBU said: "Today, various versions of bills are being discussed and being developed that would allow these people to be integrated, possibly even into the forces of territorial defense."

Bakanov also emphasized that people who went through hostilities should receive all kinds of support, including psychological support. "They should be obviously integrated back into society. World practice suggests that such people definitely have psychological trauma," said the head of the SBU.

In general, according to the head of the Ukrainian special services, this issue requires deep discussion and resources. Ministries, departments, experts and the public should join in the search for the right solutions.

