Facts

16:25 22.06.2019

State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

2 min read
State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

The State Interdepartmental Commission on the perpetuation of the memory of participants in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), victims of war and political repression initiates an investigation into crimes against the Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s.

"During the meeting, the Commission considered the investigation of crimes against the Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s of the 20th century and initiated further consideration of this issue with the relevant government authorities and law enforcement agencies," the press service of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko said.

It is noted that following the discussion, Rozenko instructed the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory to summarize the available materials, evidence and begin preparatory work to conduct the necessary research and initiate investigative actions.

The commission also coordinated the installation of a memorial plate for Croatian soldiers in Odesa, a memorial sign to French pilots who died during the First World War, and the construction of a memorial to the killed soldiers of different armies of the First World War in the town of Pustomyty, Lviv region.

In addition, by its decision, the State Interdepartmental Commission launched a project to perpetuate the memory and erect a memorial or a memorial sign for Ukrainians who died during the First World War and were buried at the Central Cemetery of Vienna.

Tags: #commission #ukraine #ato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 22.06.2019
CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

15:44 22.06.2019
Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

15:44 22.06.2019
Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

15:08 22.06.2019
Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

14:41 22.06.2019
Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

14:36 22.06.2019
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas

14:30 22.06.2019
Court orders CEC to register fugitive MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for snap elections to Rada

Court orders CEC to register fugitive MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for snap elections to Rada

14:52 21.06.2019
Securities commission publishes plan for development of energy hubs

Securities commission publishes plan for development of energy hubs

14:35 21.06.2019
CEC registers 132 more majoritarian parliamentary candidates, 182 candidates from Opposition Bloc – For Life party list

CEC registers 132 more majoritarian parliamentary candidates, 182 candidates from Opposition Bloc – For Life party list

13:21 21.06.2019
Taras Shevchenko National University Rector Hubersky promises to dismiss Portnov as lecturer

Taras Shevchenko National University Rector Hubersky promises to dismiss Portnov as lecturer

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

LATEST

Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

SBI receives claim from Opposition Bloc MPs about seizure of state power by Poroshenko, Parubiy and Groysman

Georgia's LGBT community postpones march due to tensions

Kuchma, Italian Ambassador to Ukraine discuss implementation of Minsk agreements, Ukrainian-Italian relations

OCU says it doesn't recognize local council meeting with Filaret, says resolutions meaningless

Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

Zelensky about recipe of making Ukraine rich country: not to interfere with business, invest in education, science, technologies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD