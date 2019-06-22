State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

The State Interdepartmental Commission on the perpetuation of the memory of participants in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), victims of war and political repression initiates an investigation into crimes against the Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s.

"During the meeting, the Commission considered the investigation of crimes against the Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s of the 20th century and initiated further consideration of this issue with the relevant government authorities and law enforcement agencies," the press service of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko said.

It is noted that following the discussion, Rozenko instructed the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory to summarize the available materials, evidence and begin preparatory work to conduct the necessary research and initiate investigative actions.

The commission also coordinated the installation of a memorial plate for Croatian soldiers in Odesa, a memorial sign to French pilots who died during the First World War, and the construction of a memorial to the killed soldiers of different armies of the First World War in the town of Pustomyty, Lviv region.

In addition, by its decision, the State Interdepartmental Commission launched a project to perpetuate the memory and erect a memorial or a memorial sign for Ukrainians who died during the First World War and were buried at the Central Cemetery of Vienna.