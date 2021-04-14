Bakanov, Kvien discuss Ukrainian sanctions, SBU reform

U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien and head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov discussed the recent introduction of sanctions by Ukraine against a number of individuals and legal entities, as well as the prospects for reform of the SBU.

One of the key topics of the meeting was the general security situation and the potential threat associated with Russia's buildup of its military presence on the borders with Ukraine, the SBU said on its website.

During the meeting, Kvien assured that the United States supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and is ready to help it in the future in countering Russian aggression. She said that the U.S. reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and wants to work with Ukraine and partners to achieve peace.

Bakanov, in turn, noted that the Ukrainian special service is ready to join forces with international colleagues so that Ukraine can more successfully deter military and hybrid threats from the Russian Federation. "We are accustomed to the constant threat from the Russian Federation, since we have seen such saber rattling more than once. Such a neighborhood is a stable risk factor that other European countries do not have. And thanks to international partnership, Ukraine has additional opportunities to protect its own sovereignty," he said, noting the importance of such support.