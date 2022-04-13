Facts

19:45 13.04.2022

FSB plans to take Medvedchuk out of Ukraine – Bakanov

2 min read
FSB plans to take Medvedchuk out of Ukraine – Bakanov

The FSB planned to evacuate MP of Ukraine, former co-chairman of the Opposition Platform for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, to be later delivered to Moscow, SBU Head Ivan Bakanov has said.

"We were confronted not just by Mr. Medvedchuk. On the opposite side there was a very powerful enemy, whose name is the FSB, which intended to take Putin's godfather abroad," Bakanov said on the air of the Ukrainian telethon on Wednesday evening.

At the same time, Bakanov said, in order to implement their plan, the Russian special services attracted the leaders of the criminal world of Ukraine and corrupt law enforcement officers.

"The FSB used every opportunity to disguise its plans, threw in disinformation," the SBU head said.

According to the SBU head, the FSB deliberately tried to organize "fake routes for the evacuation of Mr. Medvedchuk." "They tried to give us information about Medvedchuk's whereabouts in Sweden, Hungary, from Zakarpattia to Sumy region, and thus they tried to send us on the wrong track," Bakanov said.

"Indeed, under the guise of the military Armed Forces of Ukraine, allegedly accompanied by fellow law enforcement officers, they wanted to take Medvedchuk to the Ukrainian border, and then take him by boat to the other side, where the FSB special forces evacuation group was already waiting for him to deliver it directly to Moscow," the SBU head said.

He said the SBU counterintelligence had clearly established the place of arrival of the FSB evacuation group in Transnistria.

"This allowed operatives, SBU investigators to detain Medvedchuk on the road... near the border of Kyiv region or at the exit from Kyiv region. All this time, Medvedchuk was accompanied by Ukrainian law enforcement officers, who, in my opinion, will also be responsible for their actions," Bakanov said.

Tags: #medvedchuk #fsb #bakanov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:53 13.04.2022
Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

09:37 13.04.2022
Bakanov confirms detention of Medvedchuk

Bakanov confirms detention of Medvedchuk

14:52 29.03.2022
Ukraine's Defense Intelligence publishes list of Russian FSB employees operating in EU countries

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence publishes list of Russian FSB employees operating in EU countries

12:56 19.03.2022
Russian FSB reps abduct hromadske journalist in Berdiansk, her whereabouts unknown – PGO

Russian FSB reps abduct hromadske journalist in Berdiansk, her whereabouts unknown – PGO

19:12 18.03.2022
Court allows detention of Medvedchuk, his whereabouts being established – SBI

Court allows detention of Medvedchuk, his whereabouts being established – SBI

17:55 27.01.2022
Simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk within 'coal case' not ruled out

Simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk within 'coal case' not ruled out

19:14 24.01.2022
Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

18:17 24.01.2022
Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

13:52 10.01.2022
Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

15:33 17.12.2021
Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

LATEST

Occupiers shell Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, three people killed, four wounded

EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Moldovan embassy to resume its activities in Kyiv

Finnish FM: Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO to increase stability in Baltic Sea

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

Russia consciously, targeted, extremely brutal destroys Ukrainian nation – Nausėda

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves huge recovery effort like Marshall Plan - Latvian president

Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD