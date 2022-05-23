Bakanov on Medvedchuk's testimony: Vertical of power in 2014-2015 works against Ukraine

Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov says that MP Viktor Medvedchuk gave important testimony confirming the evidence collected by the SBU about the role of fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in criminal cases on the withdrawal of the oil pipeline from state ownership and the purchase of coal from the "LPR/DPR."

"Currently, Medvedchuk is cooperating with the investigation. And we welcome the readiness to tell the details of the cases in which he is accused... In fact, he confirms the evidence collected by the SBU... In our opinion, Medvedchuk gave very important testimony, said a lot of interesting things, especially about the role of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko," Bakanov said on Ukrainian television on Monday.

According to him, despite the fact that the plots of criminal proceedings refer to the events of 2014-2015, today it is possible to assess the impact of these actions on the economy and security of Ukraine.

"It was then, among other things, that the foundation of today's events was laid. The current war is a direct consequence of the policy of Russia, which tried in every possible way to maintain its influence on Ukraine. And, unfortunately, the highest officials of our state helped this in one way or another," the SBU head said.

"Information from Medvedchuk allows the Ukrainian society to see what exactly the government policy was like before. And the question is not only legal, but also moral responsibility, since we saw an example of incredible political cynicism, when business issues were resolved under patriotic slogans and even terrorists were financed" Bakanov said.

According to the SBU head, the Ukrainian special service is actively moving forward in the investigation of these cases. "I think that they can be brought to their logical conclusion," Bakanov said.

Asked if this means that Medvedchuk is testifying against Poroshenko, the SBU head said: "He (Medvedchuk) provides important information for the continuation of the investigation in the coal and so-called 'pipe cases...' He confirms Poroshenko's role in both cases and notes that Poroshenko's role is one of the key."

"The greatest cynicism is that the vertical of power in 2014-2015 worked specifically against Ukraine," Bakanov said.

Speaking about the further actions of the SBU, Bakanov said: "Work will continue with other suspects... No matter how long ago these events were, each person involved must answer according to the law."