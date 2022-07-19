Rada dismisses Bakanov from SBU head post – MPs

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the dismissal of Ivan Bakanov from the post of head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a member of the Servant of the People faction Halyna Yanchenko said.

"Bakanov was fired from his post. Now it is official. The Verkhovna Rada voted for such a decision," she said on her Telegram channel.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak [from the Holos faction] said, some 265 MPs voted for the adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 7564 at the plenary session on Tuesday.

According to the MP, Bakanov was not in the meeting room of the Verkhovna Rada, and the consideration of the issue of dismissal was quite formal.