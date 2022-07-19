Facts

12:41 19.07.2022

Rada dismisses Bakanov from SBU head post – MPs

1 min read
Rada dismisses Bakanov from SBU head post – MPs

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the dismissal of Ivan Bakanov from the post of head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a member of the Servant of the People faction Halyna Yanchenko said.

"Bakanov was fired from his post. Now it is official. The Verkhovna Rada voted for such a decision," she said on her Telegram channel.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak [from the Holos faction] said, some 265 MPs voted for the adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 7564 at the plenary session on Tuesday.

According to the MP, Bakanov was not in the meeting room of the Verkhovna Rada, and the consideration of the issue of dismissal was quite formal.

Tags: #sbu #bakanov

MORE ABOUT

09:43 19.07.2022
Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

16:35 18.07.2022
Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

12:39 18.07.2022
Zelensky appoints SBU Acting Head Maliuk

Zelensky appoints SBU Acting Head Maliuk

11:43 18.07.2022
Suspension of Bakanov, Venediktova does not mean their dismissal – President's Office

Suspension of Bakanov, Venediktova does not mean their dismissal – President's Office

09:48 18.07.2022
Array of crimes against national security of prosecutor's office, SBU officers raises questions for leaders – Zelensky

Array of crimes against national security of prosecutor's office, SBU officers raises questions for leaders – Zelensky

09:10 18.07.2022
Zelensky suspends Bakanov from duties of SBU Chief

Zelensky suspends Bakanov from duties of SBU Chief

11:36 30.06.2022
SBU gathers evidence on deliberate criminal shelling of Kremenchuk shopping mall by Russian army

SBU gathers evidence on deliberate criminal shelling of Kremenchuk shopping mall by Russian army

17:13 27.06.2022
Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

14:16 24.06.2022
SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

11:51 22.06.2022
SBU stopped illegal mining of andesite by the company of Russian sub-sanctioned oligarch Deripaska

SBU stopped illegal mining of andesite by the company of Russian sub-sanctioned oligarch Deripaska

AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

Committee approves decision to determine NABU detective Klymenko as winner in SAPO head competition, submits documents to PGO

LATEST

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

Committee approves decision to determine NABU detective Klymenko as winner in SAPO head competition, submits documents to PGO

Zaluzhny in talk with Milley: We managed to stabilize situation, it is completely controllable

United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD