Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit France on Friday, April 16, where he is to meet with President Emmanuel Macron, Le Figaro reported.

It is noted that the visit is associated with an increase in tension in Ukraine due to the military buildup of the Russian Federation on its borders. The presidents of the two countries will meet during a working lunch at the Elysee Palace.

As reported, Zelensky may meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss escalation in Donbas and reforms in Ukraine.

"The main purpose of the visit is to meet with Macron tête-à-tête," French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins said in an interview with KyivPost.