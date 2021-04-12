Facts

15:28 12.04.2021

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

The European Union believes that the deteriorating situation in eastern Ukraine due to the movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border will not escalate into a conflict and call on the Russian authorities to fulfill the Minsk agreements.

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said this in Brussels on Monday, commenting on the deteriorating security situation in eastern Ukraine.

He said the EU believes that there will be no escalation and there will be no conflict, as it will be truly unacceptable. All contacts and diplomatic efforts that are ongoing now are aimed at preventing this.

Stano said the Ukrainian issue will be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers, which will be held in the format of a video conference next Monday, April 19. The EU, its member states and institutions are following very closely, with grave concern, the deteriorating security situation in eastern Ukraine, the movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and also in the illegally annexed Crimea. The representative of European diplomacy said the EU has called on several times through the High Representative and individual leaders of the member states to relieve tension. According to the EU full implementation of the Minsk agreements is the only way forward and a guarantee of a political and peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In this context, Stano said the EU welcomes the efforts and important steps that Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky are taking. The EU calls on the Russian authorities to refrain from any steps that could lead to a further deterioration of the situation and to make efforts to fulfill the Minsk agreements, he said.

