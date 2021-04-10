Facts

13:56 10.04.2021

Reznikov: Talks of Normandy format's three leaders without Russia to take place soon

Reznikov: Talks of Normandy format's three leaders without Russia to take place soon

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that negotiations between the three leaders of the Normandy format countries without Russia will soon be held.

"I believe that soon there will be a conversation between the three leaders of the Normandy format countries without the participation of a representative of the Kremlin," Reznikov said on the air of Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) program.

