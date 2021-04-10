Facts

11:27 10.04.2021

Ukraine records 17,463 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,722 people recovered

 As of Saturday morning, some 17,463 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 11,221 people recovered and 398 patients died, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 17,463 new cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine as of April 10, 2021. In particular, 684 children and 394 medical workers fell ill. Over the past day, 4,709 people were hospitalized; some 398 people died; some10,722 people recovered," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, on April 9, the minister reported 19,676 new cases of COVID-19; on April 8, there were 19,419 new cases of COVID-19; on April 7, 15,415 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday morning was 1.841 million people, some 36,779 patients died and 1.406 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv city (1,605), Dnipropetrovsk (1,383), Kharkiv (1,343), Lviv (1,342) and Kyiv (1,133) regions.

On April 9, 2021, some 19,858 people were vaccinated in Ukraine, some 373,002 people were vaccinated from the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

