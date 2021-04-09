Facts

15:57 09.04.2021

KyivPost: Zelensky, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

1 min read
KyivPost: Zelensky, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may meet with French President Emmanuel Macron next week to discuss escalation in Donbas and reforms in Ukraine, the KyivPost newspaper has said.

"The main purpose of the visit is to have a one-on-one meeting with Macron," French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins told KyivPost.

"For sure, two of the biggest subjects on the presidential agenda are Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's eastern border and the status of Ukraine's reforms, particularly in creating an independent and trustworthy judiciary. There will be a lot to talk about," the newspaper's article said.

According to the journalist of KyivPost, "the French ambassador to Ukraine plans to accompany Zelensky on the plane, and the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and France, is likely to take place by the end of next week."

The article also notes that "France is concerned about the Russian moves [in Donbas and Crimea], which are significantly different than what we have seen in previous years."

As reported, the President's Office plans to hold a trilateral conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Tags: #zelensky #macron
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:00 09.04.2021
Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

10:41 09.04.2021
President's Office plans to hold talk between Zelensky, Macron and Merkel – Zhovkva

President's Office plans to hold talk between Zelensky, Macron and Merkel – Zhovkva

09:24 09.04.2021
Zelensky: Govt officials should regularly visit positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

Zelensky: Govt officials should regularly visit positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

17:58 08.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

11:27 08.04.2021
Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

19:48 07.04.2021
Zelensky plans to visit Donbas on April 8 – source

Zelensky plans to visit Donbas on April 8 – source

13:04 06.04.2021
Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

09:39 06.04.2021
Zelensky urges British PM to increase pressure of sanctions on Russia, strengthen presence in Donbas

Zelensky urges British PM to increase pressure of sanctions on Russia, strengthen presence in Donbas

13:56 05.04.2021
Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

09:23 05.04.2021
Ukraine expresses support to King Abdullah II of Jordan, wishes peace and prosperity to people – President's Office

Ukraine expresses support to King Abdullah II of Jordan, wishes peace and prosperity to people – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

LATEST

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

Russia trying to discredit Ukraine in intl arena, sow panic among residents of temporarily occupied territories – Khomchak

If Nord Stream 2 completed, Ukraine to be irreparably weakened – Reznikov

Batkivschyna starts organizing referendums on five issues, incl. sale of agricultural land

Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

Ukrainian MFA, Defense Ministry tell foreign ambassadors about escalation of situation in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD