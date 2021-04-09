Facts

14:29 09.04.2021

Spouse of UK Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, passes away

The spouse of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Prince Philip, has passed away at the age of 99, two months before his 100th birthday, a statement released by Buckingham Palace Friday reads.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the Palace's statement reads.

