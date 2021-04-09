Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 19,000 for second day in row

Ukraine has recorded 19,676 new cases of COVID-19, 11,221 recoveries, and 419 related deaths over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine has registered 19,676 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of April 9, 2021, including 751 children and 552 medical workers. Also, 4,936 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 419 fatalities and 11,221 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov said on Facebook on Friday morning.

Since the pandemic began, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1,823,674 cases of COVID-19, including 36,381 deaths and 1,395,104 recoveries.

A total of 353,147 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine since the start of the vaccination campaign, including 18,569 on April 8.