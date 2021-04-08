Facts

12:32 08.04.2021

Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

2 min read
Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

The Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIB) has developed a national strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination in order to prevent a difficult situation in Ukraine due to a pandemic, which is possible due to the lack of communication between the government authorities and their citizens on this issue.

"Recently, Volodymyr Zelensky announced his commitment to the Cabinet of Ministers to draft a vaccination plan by the end of the year. The Ukrainian Institute of the Future decided to help the authorities, because judging by what we see, even if we have a vaccination plan, citizens will not be vaccinated because of the lost confidence in the government on this issue. This is evidenced by all sociological surveys, including those conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future," the UIB said in a statement on Facebook.

The UIB experts suggest abandoning the goal of vaccinating 100% of the population and focusing on vaccinating from 70% to 75% of citizens. The authorities should abandon the idea of introducing repressive methods against those who do not want to be vaccinated.

"It is possible to achieve public trust only through a change in fundamentally important approaches. That is why we propose that the government take the following five steps: change the vaccination plan and give everyone the opportunity to get vaccinated; guide people about possible dates for vaccinations; provide free express tests for those who want to get tested; to increase the number of vaccination points; to pay off all debts to doctors," the institute said in the statement.

It is also noted that the vaccination queue in the Diia application does not work and it is necessary to develop a new electronic queue with the ability to find out the time when it is possible to get vaccinated and to observe how the queue moves.

In addition, the UIB insists on the need to change the current team of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine as soon as possible.

"Without rebooting this team, it is impossible to regain public confidence. New people have to enter with a clear distribution of media roles, when everyone is responsible for their specific area, and not for everything in general," the institute said.

Tags: #uib #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:08 08.04.2021
Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

15:44 07.04.2021
National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

13:56 05.04.2021
Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

14:58 29.03.2021
Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

12:45 26.03.2021
Zelensky signs law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination

Zelensky signs law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination

11:09 24.03.2021
Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

10:46 24.03.2021
Ukrainian mobile team makes on average 47 COVID-19 vaccinations per day - Dpty health minister

Ukrainian mobile team makes on average 47 COVID-19 vaccinations per day - Dpty health minister

17:05 22.03.2021
In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

09:49 22.03.2021
Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

11:06 20.03.2021
More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

LATEST

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Russia's unlikely to invade Ukraine, but we need to be ready for this – expert

Putin in phone talk with Merkel tells about the need for direct dialogue with ORDLO, legal status of Donbas

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD