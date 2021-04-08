Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

The Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIB) has developed a national strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination in order to prevent a difficult situation in Ukraine due to a pandemic, which is possible due to the lack of communication between the government authorities and their citizens on this issue.

"Recently, Volodymyr Zelensky announced his commitment to the Cabinet of Ministers to draft a vaccination plan by the end of the year. The Ukrainian Institute of the Future decided to help the authorities, because judging by what we see, even if we have a vaccination plan, citizens will not be vaccinated because of the lost confidence in the government on this issue. This is evidenced by all sociological surveys, including those conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future," the UIB said in a statement on Facebook.

The UIB experts suggest abandoning the goal of vaccinating 100% of the population and focusing on vaccinating from 70% to 75% of citizens. The authorities should abandon the idea of introducing repressive methods against those who do not want to be vaccinated.

"It is possible to achieve public trust only through a change in fundamentally important approaches. That is why we propose that the government take the following five steps: change the vaccination plan and give everyone the opportunity to get vaccinated; guide people about possible dates for vaccinations; provide free express tests for those who want to get tested; to increase the number of vaccination points; to pay off all debts to doctors," the institute said in the statement.

It is also noted that the vaccination queue in the Diia application does not work and it is necessary to develop a new electronic queue with the ability to find out the time when it is possible to get vaccinated and to observe how the queue moves.

In addition, the UIB insists on the need to change the current team of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine as soon as possible.

"Without rebooting this team, it is impossible to regain public confidence. New people have to enter with a clear distribution of media roles, when everyone is responsible for their specific area, and not for everything in general," the institute said.