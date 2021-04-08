Facts

11:27 08.04.2021

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

1 min read
Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky statred a working trip to Donbas, where he will meet with the Ukrainian military who are serving on the front line, the presidential website said on Thursday.

"The head of state will visit the frontline positions, where the regime of a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire has been systematically violated recently and where Ukrainian defenders were killed and wounded as a result of enemy shelling. Zelensky is going to Donbas as the supreme commander in chief to communicate with the military and maintain the morale of the defenders," the presidential service said.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:48 07.04.2021
Zelensky plans to visit Donbas on April 8 – source

Zelensky plans to visit Donbas on April 8 – source

13:40 07.04.2021
Ukraine does not seek escalation of situation in Donbas - NSDC secretary

Ukraine does not seek escalation of situation in Donbas - NSDC secretary

09:17 07.04.2021
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

18:08 06.04.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas on Tuesday – Skhid tactical group

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas on Tuesday – Skhid tactical group

15:44 06.04.2021
Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

13:04 06.04.2021
Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

09:39 06.04.2021
Zelensky urges British PM to increase pressure of sanctions on Russia, strengthen presence in Donbas

Zelensky urges British PM to increase pressure of sanctions on Russia, strengthen presence in Donbas

09:21 06.04.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen died in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen died in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

13:56 05.04.2021
Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

09:23 05.04.2021
Ukraine expresses support to King Abdullah II of Jordan, wishes peace and prosperity to people – President's Office

Ukraine expresses support to King Abdullah II of Jordan, wishes peace and prosperity to people – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

COVID-19 vaccine may appear on commercial market later than expected – Radutsky

No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

TCG's emergency meeting on Donbas scheduled for 15:00, agenda includes return to compliance with ceasefire – Arestovych

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

Ukraine expects first deliveries of Pfizer vaccine in May-June 2021 – Stepanov

Iran tells Ukraine nothing about officials charged in case of downed UIA plane – Enin

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

COVID-19 vaccine may appear on commercial market later than expected – Radutsky

Compulsory medical insurance should appear in Ukraine in 2023 – Radutsky

National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD