Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky statred a working trip to Donbas, where he will meet with the Ukrainian military who are serving on the front line, the presidential website said on Thursday.

"The head of state will visit the frontline positions, where the regime of a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire has been systematically violated recently and where Ukrainian defenders were killed and wounded as a result of enemy shelling. Zelensky is going to Donbas as the supreme commander in chief to communicate with the military and maintain the morale of the defenders," the presidential service said.