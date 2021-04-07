Facts

17:14 07.04.2021

COVID-19 vaccine may appear on commercial market later than expected – Radutsky

The vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) may appear on the commercial market of Ukraine later than expected, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky said.

"The minister [Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov] said that not earlier than summer, but I think that later. So far, manufacturers [of vaccines] have officially announced that they trade only with states. Having experience in the private medical business, I do not understand how the vaccine can appear on the private medical market," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Radutsky, "there are a million people who want to import a vaccine for their money and start vaccinating in private clinics, but these attempts end in nothing, because all manufacturers ask for a letter from the government, and the government of Ukraine, like any other government, will not give such a letter."

At the same time, he said: "The number of vaccines that Ukraine has contracted is enough to meet the needs of the population."

Interfax-Ukraine
