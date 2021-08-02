Facts

11:10 02.08.2021

Ukraine will soon be forced to introduce restrictions for unvaccinated citizens – Radutsky

Ukraine will soon be forced to introduce restrictions for unvaccinated citizens, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky (Servant of the People faction) said.

"Ukraine will be forced to impose restrictions on unvaccinated citizens. The Ministry of Health has already announced that if the epidemiological situation worsens, schools will operate where at least 80% of teachers are vaccinated [currently only half of teachers are vaccinated]. In my opinion, it is logical to introduce similar restrictions for transport workers, catering establishments and commercial or communal structures, which employees are in direct contact with the population. A sick minibus driver infects no fewer people than a teacher," he said on Facebook.

According to Radutsky, Ukraine currently has enough vaccines for immunization.

"We in Ukraine do not talk about compulsory vaccination, no one has the right to force a person to be vaccinated. But it is quite fair to demand that work involving contact with a large number of people be performed by vaccinated employees. A month ago we had a shortage of drugs for vaccination. But the week before last, we received more than 2 million vaccines, last week more than 2.5 million. Vaccinations are open to everyone," he said.

Radutsky added that "now everyone decides for themselves – leisure and full-fledged work, or forced restrictions during the next wave of coronavirus."

 

Tags: #radutsky #vaccination
