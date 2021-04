Ukraine records 13,276 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,240 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Tuesday morning, some 13,276 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 10,240 people recovered and 430 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 13,276 new cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine as of April 6, 2021. In particular, 508 children and 338 medical workers fell ill. Over the past day, some 2,545 people were hospitalized; some 430 people died; some 10,240 people recovered," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

A day earlier, on April 5, some 10,179 new cases of COVID-19 were reported; on April 4, some 13,738 new infections were recorded; on April 3, a new number of 20,341 cases was recorded; on April 2, some 19,893 new infections were recorded; on April 1, some 17,569 new cases were reported, on March 31, some 11,226 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Tuesday morning was 1.769 million people, while 35,017 patients died, 1.362 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Odesa (1,436), Kyiv (1,432), Lviv (1,105), Kyiv (889) and Kharkiv (878) regions.