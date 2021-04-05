Ukraine registers 10,179 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 10,179 new cases of COVID-19, 4,946 recoveries, and 254 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said in a statement on Monday morning.

"Ukraine recorded 10,179 new cases of COVID-19 on April 5, 2021. In particular, 431 children and 152 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 3,275 persons were hospitalized, 254 died, and 4,946 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 1,755,888 coronavirus cases, including 34,587 deaths and 1,352,139 recoveries.