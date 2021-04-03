Facts

Normandy format may be changed with participation of the United States – minister

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov has said that participation of the United States, as a member of the OSCE and guarantor of the Budapest Memorandum, is possible and acceptable at the level of the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbas.

"A discussion – at the level of Ukraine – that participation of the United States [in the negotiations on Donbas] is absolutely possible and acceptable at different levels continues in public. Starting with the fact that the United States is a member of the OSCE, including a donor to the OSCE, since, like other OSCE countries, they pay their contributions. Therefore, today, the United States, as a party to the Budapest Memorandum, and this is their moral and legal right, can begin to work both in the Normandy format and at the level of ambassadors and coordinators of the Trilateral Contact Group," Reznikov said on the Ukraine TV channel on Friday evening, April 2.

