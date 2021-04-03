Ukraine sees all-time high of COVID-19 cases being 20,341 in past 24 hours – health minister

Ukrainian medics diagnosed 20,341 people with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 9,166 recoveries and 396 deaths were recorded, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday.

"Ukraine registered 20,341 new COVID-19 cases as of April 3, 2021. In particular, 809 children and 473 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 5,186 persons were hospitalized, 396 died, and 9,166 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

As many as 19,893 new cases were recorded on April 2, April 1 saw 17,569 new cases, the minister reported 11,226 new cases on March 31, 10,533 on March 30, and 8,346 on March 29.

As of Saturday morning, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1.732 million coronavirus cases, including 34,075 deaths and 1.343 million recoveries.

The largest numbers of new confirmed cases were recorded in Kyiv city (2,053), Lviv region (1,538), and Odesa region (1,521), Kharkiv region (1,470), and Dnipropetrovsk region (1,433).