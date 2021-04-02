Biden holds phone conversation with Zelensky – source

U.S. President Joseph Biden held his first telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday April 2, an informed source from the President's Office of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We confirm the fact of the call, yes," the source said.

According to the U.S. publication Politico, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States spoke for 30 to 40 minutes. Biden reiterated his commitment to Ukraine and said "in his heart and mind he is a great believer in the country."

"Ukrainian officials had been pushing for a call between Zelensky and Biden for weeks, including in a recent call between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Zelensky aid Andriy Yermak, according to one person familiar with their conversation," according to the Politico's statement on Friday.

It is noted that the conversation follows at least three high-level calls between the United States and Ukraine this week between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Ukrainian counterparts.

The information was also confirmed by Politico correspondent Natasha Bertrand on Twitter.

"Biden and Zelensky just finished their conversation, which lasted 30-40 minutes. I am told. Biden reasserted the U.S.' commitments to Ukraine and they spoke about the reported Russian troops buildup in the east and Zelensky's anti-corruption efforts," Bertrand said on Twitter.