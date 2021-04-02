Facts

18:17 02.04.2021

Biden holds phone conversation with Zelensky – source

2 min read
Biden holds phone conversation with Zelensky – source

U.S. President Joseph Biden held his first telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday April 2, an informed source from the President's Office of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We confirm the fact of the call, yes," the source said.

According to the U.S. publication Politico, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States spoke for 30 to 40 minutes. Biden reiterated his commitment to Ukraine and said "in his heart and mind he is a great believer in the country."

"Ukrainian officials had been pushing for a call between Zelensky and Biden for weeks, including in a recent call between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Zelensky aid Andriy Yermak, according to one person familiar with their conversation," according to the Politico's statement on Friday.

It is noted that the conversation follows at least three high-level calls between the United States and Ukraine this week between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Ukrainian counterparts.

The information was also confirmed by Politico correspondent Natasha Bertrand on Twitter.

"Biden and Zelensky just finished their conversation, which lasted 30-40 minutes. I am told. Biden reasserted the U.S.' commitments to Ukraine and they spoke about the reported Russian troops buildup in the east and Zelensky's anti-corruption efforts," Bertrand said on Twitter.

Tags: #biden #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:41 02.04.2021
Zelensky assures Biden: appreciates U.S. support, intends to transform country, achieve peace

Zelensky assures Biden: appreciates U.S. support, intends to transform country, achieve peace

18:34 02.04.2021
Biden affirms U.S. unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity in face of ongoing Russian aggression – White House

Biden affirms U.S. unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity in face of ongoing Russian aggression – White House

17:05 02.04.2021
Polina Lysenko appointed head of Center for Countering Disinformation – decree

Polina Lysenko appointed head of Center for Countering Disinformation – decree

20:18 31.03.2021
Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

18:37 31.03.2021
Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

13:37 31.03.2021
U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

14:08 27.03.2021
Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

13:59 27.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

11:23 27.03.2021
Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

14:27 25.03.2021
Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

Zelensky assures Biden: appreciates U.S. support, intends to transform country, achieve peace

Biden affirms U.S. unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity in face of ongoing Russian aggression – White House

Lockdown restrictions toughened in Zaporizhia

United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

Lockdown restrictions toughened in Zaporizhia

United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv region from April 5 – local authorities

Zlochevsky bribe case submitted to court – SAPO

Ukraine is ready to provide full assistance current Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman - Ambassador Korniychuk

Arestovych: head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG thinking about new adviser for relations with ORDLO

Ukraine hopes for U.S. participation in de-occupation of Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – ministry

MFA considering possibility of arbitration due to appropriation of Ukraine's telecommunications system, radio frequencies by Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD