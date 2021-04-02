Ukraine reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day, 19,893

Ukraine has recorded 19,893 new COVID-19 cases, 10,287 recoveries and 433 related deaths over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 19,893 new daily cases of the coronavirus as of April 2, 2021, including 834 children and 484 medical workers. Also, 5,040 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 433 fatalities and 10,287 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday morning.

Today's figure is the highest daily case number in Ukraine since the pandemic began. Ukraine reported its previous record number of new COVID-19 case per day, 18,132, on March 26.

Since the pandemic broke out, Ukraine's COVID-19 cumulative case count stands at 1,711,630, including 33,679 deaths and 1,333,370 recoveries.