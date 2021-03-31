Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar discussed with Ambassador of Spain to Ukraine Silvia Cortes Martin the preparation of the visit to Ukraine of Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and the holding of a large-scale business forum.

"Meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Ukraine Mrs. Silvia Cortes Martin. We focused on preparing Pedro Sanchez' visit to Ukraine and holding a large-scale business forum. We have agreed to take measures to develop the legal framework," Bodnar wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

He also thanked the ambassador for Spain's support for Ukraine's European integration path.