Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the need to develop a system of "vaccination passports" in the country following the example of the countries of the European Union, the United States and Israel, the presidential website reported.

"These 'passports' are already being developed by the countries of the European Union and the United States, and Switzerland, and Israel - that is, many developed countries that are actively working to create collective immunity against coronavirus. We also need to develop our own system of appropriate 'passport system,'" Zelensky is quoted as saying by his press service following a conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

The head of state also added that "in order to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Ukraine, it is necessary to cover 70% of the adult population with vaccines against COVID-19." According to Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, "the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation monitor the quality of data in the register of vaccinated people, which will allow displaying 'vaccination passports' when necessary."