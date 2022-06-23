Russia deploys points for issuing Russian passports in occupied territories, puts pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them - Defense Ministry

The Russian Federation is deploying points for issuing Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and putting pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"In an attempt to integrate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into the Russian space, Russia is deploying points for issuing Russian passports, because it plans to increase the number of Russian citizens, it puts pressure on people who were forced to find themselves in the temporarily occupied territories in order for them to start receiving these passports. The people who work at the seized enterprises are subjected to the greatest pressure," Maliar said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

She added that Russia is forcing Ukrainians who were forced to stay in the temporarily occupied territories to cooperate with it, in particular, this applies to educational workers.

"As of today, most of our people are resisting, but Russia is suppressing the active protests of our people in the temporarily occupied territories. Russia is trying to organize passenger transportation to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea from the occupied territories of Kherson region. Russia continues to illegally export Ukrainian cultural values, and the export of products from seized enterprises and grain also continues," Maliar informed.