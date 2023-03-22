Invaders threaten with dismissals, termination of pension payments to those who refuse to receive Russian passports – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers have been threatening residents of the occupied districts of Kherson region since April of this year to stop paying pensions in the absence of a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday.

It is also reported that the illegal occupation leadership of Starobilsk Vocational College of Luhansk National Agrarian University issued instructions to all employees to obtain a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation by June 1. A meeting of teachers was held at the college, who expressed dissatisfaction with the forced passport issuance.

"Teachers are not given the opportunity to resign on their own. The occupiers took measures to forcibly disperse and stop the meeting," the General Staff said.