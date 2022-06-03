Facts

19:22 03.06.2022

EU won't recognize Russian passports issued to residents of Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – Borrell

EU won't recognize Russian passports issued to residents of Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – Borrell

The European Union has expressed resolute condemnation of Russia's decision to facilitate the acquisition of Russian citizenship for residents of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The European Union strongly condemns the Russian Presidential decrees of 25 May and 30 May, simplifying the process for granting Russian citizenship and issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions," the statement said.

The European Union "will not recognize these passports," it said.

The European Union "also condemns the attempts to introduce the Russian ruble as a parallel currency to the Ukrainian hryvnia" and "to change the language of tuition in schools in those parts of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions," Borrell said.

Tags: #passports
