Facts

20:43 17.05.2023

Ukrainians forced to get Russian passport in temporarily occupied territories to save their lives are victims of crime – Lubinets

2 min read
Ukrainians forced to get Russian passport in temporarily occupied territories to save their lives are victims of crime – Lubinets

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said people who were forced to obtain a passport of the aggressor country in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to save their lives, as well as to leave the occupied territories, are victims of Russia's crimes.

"Let me inform you that forced passportization in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is recognized as a gross violation of international law, in particular, in accordance with Article 45 of the Regulations on the laws and customs of war on land, which is an annex to the Fourth Hague Convention of October 18, 1907," Lubinets said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, according to Article 25 of the Constitution of Ukraine, everyone has the right to change citizenship, which excludes the possibility of recognizing the result of a forced change of citizenship. This right cannot be waived in any case and in relation to any country.

The ombudsman said "consequently, the illegal actions of the occupying authorities regarding forced automatic passportization are inhumane and contrary to the principles of treatment of the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular, established by the provision of the Fourth Geneva Convention."

Lubinets said obtaining a Russian passport is by no means a reason for losing Ukrainian citizenship.

This position of Ukraine is based on the provisions of Article 4 of the European Convention on Citizenship regarding the principles of avoiding the phenomenon of statelessness and the inadmissibility of groundless deprivation of citizenship.

"Therefore, in most cases, obtaining a pseudo-passport of an aggressor country is a forced step when it comes to preserving the life and health of an individual or family members and is used to leave the temporarily occupied territory through third countries," Lubinets said.

He said persons who were forced to obtain a Russian passport under such circumstances "cannot be considered criminals, but rather victims of a crime."

Tags: #russia #passports

MORE ABOUT

20:02 16.05.2023
Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

19:37 16.05.2023
Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

19:06 16.05.2023
Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

19:12 15.05.2023
Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

20:06 11.05.2023
Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

17:47 11.05.2023
EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

21:44 10.05.2023
Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

10:39 10.05.2023
Czech Republic supports creation of tribunal for Russia

Czech Republic supports creation of tribunal for Russia

20:58 09.05.2023
Coalition of 37 Core Group member countries to create Special Tribunal for Russia calls on world community to support its implementation

Coalition of 37 Core Group member countries to create Special Tribunal for Russia calls on world community to support its implementation

19:26 08.05.2023
EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

AD

HOT NEWS

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Chinese Govt Special Rep meets with Kuleba during his visit to Ukraine – MFA

HACC recognizes lawful detention of Supreme Court's head Kniazev

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

LATEST

Guterres: Grain Deal extension is good news for world

Zelenskyy welcomes French Senate's decision to recognize 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Another child, six-year-old daughter of Ukrainian soldier, returned to Ukraine from Russia – ombudsman

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Council of Europe Member States adopt Declaration in support of Ukraine

Podoliak: Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is only starting point for restoring intl order, peace in Ukraine

Republic of Korea ready to provide Ukraine with demining vehicles, mobile X-ray machines

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

AD
AD
AD
AD