Ban on obtaining passports applies only to State Enterprise Document – MFA

Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 443 of April 23, 2024 on changes in the procedure for issuing passports to citizens of Ukraine for traveling abroad concerns documents that are issued by the State Migration Service of Ukraine on applications received by the State Enterprise Document, according to a commentary from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, published on Wednesday evening.

"In response to requests for the provision of services to citizens of Ukraine abroad in the State Enterprise Document, we remind you that this enterprise is not within the scope of management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Consular services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are provided to citizens of Ukraine in foreign diplomatic institutions, namely embassies, consulates general and consulates of Ukraine. The State Enterprise Document is not part of the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic or consular service. It is a separate state enterprise within the scope of management of the State Migration Service of Ukraine," the commentary says.

The document emphasizes that the operating procedure of the consular service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine remains unchanged.

"However, we remind you that answers to frequently asked questions about the temporary suspension of accepting new applications for consular actions from men 18-60 years old who are abroad are available at the link: https://mfa.gov.ua/consul/forua/ q-shchodo-timchasovih-obmezhen-u-prijnyatti-novih-zayav-na-nadannya-konsulskih-poslug," the message states.