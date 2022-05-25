Facts

17:59 25.05.2022

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the decree of the Russian president on the illegal passportization of residents of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian army in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

"Illegal passportization in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, as well as in Crimea and in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, as well as the obligations of Russia as an occupying state, in in accordance with Article 45 of the Hague Convention of 1907 and Article 47 of the Convention for the Protection of Civilian Population in Time of War of 1949. The decree of Russia's president is legally null and void and will have no legal consequences. This decision will not affect the citizenship of Ukraine for residents of the territories temporarily occupied by Russia," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

The ministry said the forced passportization of Ukrainians in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions is another evidence of the criminal goal of Russia's war against Ukraine – the seizure of Ukrainian territories for their further occupation and integration into the Russian legal, political and economic field.

"Ukraine calls on the international community to stop Russia from committing crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians on a scale unknown in Europe since the Second World War. We demand the immediate adoption of the sixth EU sanctions package, which includes an embargo on Russian oil, and the start of work on the seventh sanctions package. The Russian regime must be held accountable, and the Russian military machine must be deprived of financial resources," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry also called on international partners to expedite decision-making on the further provision of weapons to Ukraine, primarily multiple launch rocket systems, to protect Ukrainian territories from Russian aggression.

"Delay will only encourage the Putin regime to further crimes against Ukraine and the destruction of peace and security in Europe," the Foreign Ministry said.

