Facts

18:54 26.03.2021

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines


Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

Leader of the European Solidarity party, fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko discussed with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong ways to strengthen cooperation in order to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As reported on the European Solidarity website, during a telephone conversation on Friday, Poroshenko drew the interlocutor's attention to the threatening situation with the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine, stressed the urgent need to vaccinate Ukrainian citizens and thanked the Chinese side for showing solidarity by supplying the first batch of Chinese vaccine to Ukraine.

"Poroshenko called on the Chinese side to continue supplying vaccines to Ukraine to effectively counter COVID-19," the message said.

Tags: #covid_19 #poroshenko #china
