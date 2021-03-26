Zelensky still leads presidential rating, followed by Poroshenko, Boiko - poll

The current head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, continues to lead the presidential rating, according to results of a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group on March 23-24.

According to the study, if the presidential elections were held in the near future, then Zelensky would be supported by 24.7% of those who intend to vote and made their choice.

Some 13.9% would vote for fifth president of Ukraine, leader of European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko, 12.6% would choose leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko, and 11.8% would vote for leader of the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association, Yulia Tymoshenko.

The leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko is supported by 7.7% of voters, ex-Prime Minister Volodymyr Groisman - by 5.2%, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov - by 3.8%, leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko - by 3.7%, ex-MP Yevhen Murayev - by 3.7%, leader of the Civil Position party Anatoliy Hrytsenko - by 3.3%, former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk - by 2.8%, leader All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda Oleh Tiahnybok - by 1.6%, Holos party leader Kira Rudyk - by 0.5%.

The rating of trust in politicians is also headed by President Zelensky, who is trusted by 45% of respondents, and 52% do not trust him.

In turn, 30% trust Tymoshenko, 67% do not trust her; 25% trust Poroshenko, 73% do not trust him; 23% trust Boiko, 59% do not trust him, 14% do not know him; the former president of Georgia Mikhael Saakashvili is trusted by 23%, not trusted by 61%, not known by 11%; some 15% trust one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, 71% do not trust him, 11% do not know him. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is trusted by 15%, not trusted by 53%, almost a third didn't heard of him; NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov is trusted by 6%, not trusted by 15%, some 77% do not know him.

The survey was conducted using the CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. Audience: the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas.

The sample is representative in terms of age, sex and type of settlement. Sample population: 2,500 respondents. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.0%.