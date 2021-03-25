Facts

19:43 25.03.2021

Ukraine to open Consulate General in Houston in 2021

2 min read
Ukraine to open Consulate General in Houston in 2021

In 2021, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Houston will be opened, former Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Volodymyr Yelchenko said.

"We continue to expand our presence in the United States to be closer and more responsive to the needs of our citizens and businesses. This year we will open a new Consulate General in Houston. This should have happened last year, but unfortunately, as a result of the pandemic, we should have postponed it," he said during an online discussion organized by the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council on Thursday.

In addition, the diplomat said that in 2020, Ukraine managed to increase the export of goods to the United States, which reached almost $1 billion. The export of Ukraine's services also increased by 7.8%, to $1.39 billion. According to Yelchenko, a greater export of services shows changes in the structure of the Ukrainian economy.

"We are becoming more focused on high-tech IT and telecommunications technologies, which today represent the bulk of our exports to the United States. Total Ukrainian IT exports increased by 20% in 2020, with further promising expectations for this year," he said.

The Ukrainian ambassador said that, in close contact with the new U.S. administration, the embassy is working on additional steps in all sectors of the U.S.-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

"Among other priorities, special attention will be paid to new economic opportunities and further improvement of the business climate in Ukraine. I believe that our joint efforts will increase bilateral trade," Yelchenko said.

Tags: #consulate_general #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:15 25.03.2021
Ukraine sees new record high of 16,669 COVID-19 cases per day

Ukraine sees new record high of 16,669 COVID-19 cases per day

09:37 24.03.2021
Ukraine records 14,174 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day - Stepanov

Ukraine records 14,174 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day - Stepanov

16:42 23.03.2021
Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

12:55 23.03.2021
Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

11:56 23.03.2021
Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

11:30 23.03.2021
State Aviation Administration allows Bees Airline to operate 15 regular, 16 charter intl flights

State Aviation Administration allows Bees Airline to operate 15 regular, 16 charter intl flights

09:14 23.03.2021
Ukraine records 11,476 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,044 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 11,476 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,044 recoveries – Stepanov

19:56 22.03.2021
Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

09:49 22.03.2021
Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

09:13 22.03.2021
Ukraine reports 7,893 new COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 7,893 new COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Yanukovych, Azarov may still have assets in Ukraine – Danilov

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

LATEST

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Shmyhal extends to Pope Francis Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine on occasion of 30th anniversary of Independence

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

Suez Canal ship accident could have effects for global trade – DP World TIS Pivdenniy CEO

Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

Food Safety Service identifies ASF in Vinnytsia region, introduces restrictions

Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD