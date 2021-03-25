Ukraine to open Consulate General in Houston in 2021

In 2021, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Houston will be opened, former Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Volodymyr Yelchenko said.

"We continue to expand our presence in the United States to be closer and more responsive to the needs of our citizens and businesses. This year we will open a new Consulate General in Houston. This should have happened last year, but unfortunately, as a result of the pandemic, we should have postponed it," he said during an online discussion organized by the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council on Thursday.

In addition, the diplomat said that in 2020, Ukraine managed to increase the export of goods to the United States, which reached almost $1 billion. The export of Ukraine's services also increased by 7.8%, to $1.39 billion. According to Yelchenko, a greater export of services shows changes in the structure of the Ukrainian economy.

"We are becoming more focused on high-tech IT and telecommunications technologies, which today represent the bulk of our exports to the United States. Total Ukrainian IT exports increased by 20% in 2020, with further promising expectations for this year," he said.

The Ukrainian ambassador said that, in close contact with the new U.S. administration, the embassy is working on additional steps in all sectors of the U.S.-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

"Among other priorities, special attention will be paid to new economic opportunities and further improvement of the business climate in Ukraine. I believe that our joint efforts will increase bilateral trade," Yelchenko said.